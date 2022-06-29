Plenty of Sunshine This Morning, with Clouds and Showers Moving in Late Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. We’ve got a mild day in store for the day today as high pressure remains in control of our weather through the morning hours. This will bring us a nice start to the day with mostly sunny skies expected. As we head towards the afternoon, a low pressure system and cold front approaches the region, bringing clouds and shower chances to western spots during the mid afternoon, before eventually moving east during the overnight hours. This looks to bring widespread showers and rumbles of thunder to the region before tapering off by the morning commute tomorrow. There will be enough instability over eastern spots that we could still see some showers bubble up through the mid to late morning hours, but everyone looks to see some sunshine by the afternoon hours and continuing into the evening.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

We’ll see temperatures quickly rise throughout the morning hours thanks to the sunshine. Heading towards the afternoon more clouds will begin to move into the region. High temperatures today are expected to be on the warm side. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s and a few low 80s by the afternoon with southwesterly winds helping to bring in the warmer air. Late this afternoon into this evening the shower activity begins to bubble up. It looks to spread east heading through the evening and overnight hours. Not looking at anything in terms of severe weather, however a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out heading throughout the overnight hours and into Thursday morning. Low temperatures tonight fall back into the mid to upper 50s. Cloud cover and rain shower activity will inhibit any further drop in temperatures through the overnight hours.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Enjoy your Wednesday.

Today's Out The Door Forecast (WAGM-TV)

