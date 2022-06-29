Route 1 In Cyr Plantation Expected to Reopen Evening of July 1st

CYR PLANTATION, Maine (WAGM) -

The section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation that washed out almost a month ago is expected to open up soon.

According to Bob Watson, The Northern Region Manager for Maine DOT, recent good weather has allowed the contractors work on the road to proceed on schedule. He says he hopes it will be open to public use for the July 4th weekend.

“The weather has finally started cooperating a little bit allowing our contractor to get some work done. So, they’ve been making great progress this week and right now the plan is to have traffic, over that section of road for this weekend. The road won’t be completed, you know there will still be some paving work to do and incidental work, things like that. But as far as the road being reopened to traffic, that will happen this weekend”.

Watson Thanks the public for their patience and understanding during the time the road has been down. He wants to caution drivers that once the road is open to drive carefully as the road might not be paved yet and guard rails won’t be put back up. Watson also says There might be an increased presence of wildlife, so to be aware when driving in that area.

