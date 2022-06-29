Advertisement

Sunny & Warm Wednesday, with Rain Moving in Tomorrow Night.

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

It was a very nice day today, under a mixture of sun and clouds through midday, with more in the way of sunshine for the late afternoon and early evening.

Seasonable lower 70′s and a less humid feel also stuck around. And, we’re going to stay relatively quiet and pleasant into the day tomorrow.

Mainly sunny skies return for your Wednesday, as well as a warm-up into the afternoon. And that’s all ahead of increasing clouds and rain by tomorrow night, lasting into the start of the day for Thursday.

Then, additional chances for rain extend into the end of the work week, with lingering showers and storms into the start of the 4th of July weekend.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

