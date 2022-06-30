Advertisement

Moderate to Heavier Rain Overnight, with Sun Returning Thursday PM.

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

It was generally quiet day today, with still plenty of sunshine as we got through midday and into the afternoon.

A frontal boundary progressing eastward tonight, has already led to heavier downpours and storms moving through the St. John Valley - especially across Eagle Lake, the Fort Kent area, Frenchville, Madawaska, and Long Lake as well.

Expect additional rounds of moderate to heavier rain overnight tonight and into first-thing tomorrow morning, before we clear out by tomorrow afternoon. Projected rain totals through the overnight, are expected to range between 0.25-1.00″-inch - heavily dependent on localized downpours.

And we’re not done with the rain chances moving ahead, as additional rounds are in store for the end of the week. That’s all ahead of a quieter and sunnier start to the upcoming Independence Day weekend.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

