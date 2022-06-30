Showers End and Skies Clear Out, Leading to Sunshine by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. A weak area of low pressure is currently working its way through the region, bringing with it some scattered showers this morning to a good portion of the county. This will continue to make its way east throughout the day, bringing with it the cloud cover and rain shower activity. Showers will likely come to an end over western spots over the next couple of hours, with cloud cover and shower activity hanging on for eastern spots through the late morning and early afternoon. We’ll see clear skies briefly through the late afternoon and evening hours, before clouds move back in during the overnight hours ahead of our next disturbance. This looks to bring rain showers to the region during the morning hours of Friday, before a more organized line of showers and storms pushes through the region during the overnight hours and continuing into the early morning hours of Saturday.

Looking ahead at the day today, expect shower chances to remain in the forecast through the morning hours. The best chance of seeing these showers will be over the eastern half of the county. Shower activity tapers off by lunchtime, resulting in mostly sunny skies by the afternoon hours. High temperatures across the county today climb up into the lower to mid 70s. Northwesterly winds will be on the lighter side throughout the day. Clouds will be on the increase heading throughout the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. Shower activity looks to begin during the early morning hours of Friday, and continue through Friday daybreak. Low temperatures fall back into the lower to mid 50s across the board. As clouds increase through the overnight hours, it will help to keep temperatures on the mild side heading into tomorrow morning. Northwesterly winds will still be light through the overnight hours.

For a closer look at the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Video Forecast. Have a great Thursday!

