UMFK soccer player Leon Braveboy plays against the US National Team

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A University of Maine Fort Kent men’s soccer player was on the field recently against the US National Men’s team. Leon Braveboy was in uniform for the Grenada National team when they took on the US in a Nation’s League game in Texas.

Leon Braveboy: “My heart was racing, but my coach said just go out there and enjoy the game like you usually do. I will go out there and do my best and help our team. The US team is better than us.”

Do you take every experience like that as a learning experience. To help you with your professional career down the road.

Braveboy:” They are more skilled and better players than us. Learn what to do with the simple things.”

Every time you are going against some of the world’s best player you have to have a notebook in your head saying this is what they did.

Braveboy:” Even when I am in training I watch players who play for England and the United States. I in training I learn from them and when I am in a game, I learn from them as they play at a top level.”

When you come back to UMFK and start working with the guys do you think they are going to come up to you and say what kind of advice can you give us.

Braveboy:” I will be like we got to do the simple things. We have to take care of the ball because playing against the USA they were taking good care of the ball. They were running and passing the ball.”

Your goal is to play professionally someday Leon?

Braveboy:”I am trying to make it to the MLS and go from there. My goal is to make it to the MLS”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.