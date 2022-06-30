Advertisement

Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy

Faith Victoria Kemp
Faith Victoria Kemp(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama is accused of using methamphetamine during her pregnancy, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

WSFA reports Faith Victoria Kemp was charged with child homicide after delivering a stillborn baby at Madison Hospital in May.

The stillborn delivery was reported to the sheriff’s office, which conducted an investigation that found Kemp was allegedly using drugs throughout her pregnancy.

Kemp was arrested May 16 on an outstanding controlled substance bond revocation and was already in jail when she was charged Wednesday with chemical endangerment of a child with homicide.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Versant Rates
New Rates For Versant Customers Effective July 1st
Route 1 Cyr Plantation 28 June Update
Route 1 In Cyr Plantation Expected to Reopen Evening of July 1st
Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to...
Teens drive 13 hours to redeem McDonald’s coupon
Mars Hill Health Center Closing
AR Gould’s primary care clinic in Mars Hill to close
A busy day on the Caribou track. Over 300 youngsters competed. Here are the results
Track and Field Results

Latest News

Starting Friday, the three major U.S. credit reporting companies will stop counting paid...
Some medical debt is being removed from US credit reports
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Search and rescue workers and local residents remove a body from under the rubble of a building...
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault
Patients of the Mars Hill Health Center will now have to look for a new primary care center.
Mars Hill Health Center to close August 1st
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy