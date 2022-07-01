Caribou Seeks to Inform and Engage More Tourists

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Tourism is one of the largest industries in the State of Maine, and one city in Aroostook County is fielding a new effort to make tourists’ stay in their area a little more convenient.

The City of Caribou recently received a $10,000 dollar Enterprise Marketing Grant from the Maine Office of Tourism. The city will start working with local consultants on July 1st to create a “one stop shop” of information regarding things to do and visit within the city.

“The idea was to add to our existing website a page that is all about Visit Caribou, so it will be cariboumaine.org/visit so we’ll have lots of resources on that page for people who are coming whether caribou is their destination or they are just traveling through to somewhere else, we hope they’ll take some time and visit what we have to offer here which is more than just our iconic name of Caribou, there’s lots to do here” - Penny Thompson – City Manager, City of Caribou

Thompson went on to say that the page will include lists of local restaurants, hotels, gas stations and more. These lists will also serve as a way for the city to highlight small businesses, as well as upcoming events or festivals.

