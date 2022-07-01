Advertisement

Caribou Seeks to Inform and Engage More Tourists

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Tourism is one of the largest industries in the State of Maine, and one city in Aroostook County is fielding a new effort to make tourists’ stay in their area a little more convenient.

The City of Caribou recently received a $10,000 dollar Enterprise Marketing Grant from the Maine Office of Tourism. The city will start working with local consultants on July 1st to create a “one stop shop” of information regarding things to do and visit within the city.

“The idea was to add to our existing website a page that is all about Visit Caribou, so it will be cariboumaine.org/visit so we’ll have lots of resources on that page for people who are coming whether caribou is their destination or they are just traveling through to somewhere else, we hope they’ll take some time and visit what we have to offer here which is more than just our iconic name of Caribou, there’s lots to do here” - Penny Thompson – City Manager, City of Caribou

Thompson went on to say that the page will include lists of local restaurants, hotels, gas stations and more. These lists will also serve as a way for the city to highlight small businesses, as well as upcoming events or festivals.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to...
Teens drive 13 hours to redeem McDonald’s coupon
New Versant Rates
New Rates For Versant Customers Effective July 1st
Route 1 Cyr Plantation 28 June Update
Route 1 In Cyr Plantation Expected to Reopen Evening of July 1st
County Ag Report: Field Days
County AG Report: Southern Aroostook Field Days
Leon Braveboy played for Grenada against the US National Team.
UMFK soccer player Leon Braveboy plays against the US National Team

Latest News

Solar Recycling Part 1
A Closer Look: Solar Recycling - Part 1
Caribou Tourism
Caribou Tourism
Solar Recycling Part 1
Solar Recycling Part 1
Community Resource Fair
Community Resource Fair Offers Resources and Information