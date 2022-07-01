Chief Darrell White elected as the President of the New England Fire Chief’s Association

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A local fire chief was recently elected as the President of the New England Fire Chiefs Association. WAGM’s Isaac Potter caught up with Chief Darrell White on his reaction to this new role. Chief Darrell White is a familiar face in the Presque Isle community. White has served as Chief for the Presque Isle Fire Department since 2006.During his time as Presque Isle Chief White has been involved with the New England Fire Chiefs Association holding several positions. . Earlier this month he was elected as the newest President of the Association. . White says he is extremely honored and excited to be elected.

Darrell White, Fire Chief of the City of Presque Isle, says “For a little County boy, it’s a pretty large achievement. I’m a little nervous, but we have a great executive board there so we should have a good year. And hopefully we can work on a few initiatives that we have campaigned and we will see how that goes.”

White has also served as President of the Maine State Fire Chiefs Association and he wants to carry over what he learned there to his new position.

White says “One of my main goals is to reconnect with all of our state associations. So I want to call a board meeting with all the presidents from all of the other states. Some of my initiatives I’d like to work on is on recruitment retention which is a big thing all across the country. And also Health and Wellness of our firefighters.”

Chief White says the recognition helps put the County on the map and he hopes more local Chiefs will become more engaged and join the Association.

White mentions “The other great thing it has, it allows me to reach out to a lot of great fire chiefs across New England who I have gotten to know over the ten years. So it is such a great opportunity for networking, and so when chiefs from my local area are contacting me, I can also back and reach out to them.”

Chief White says that it is Presque Isle’s people that makes his job special.

White adds “I see a lot of people that say thank you for what we do, they are appreciative of what we do, they support us, it’s a great little community. I have been with the city for 34 years and I don’t think I have ever regretted a day of it.”

Isaac Potter, New Source 8

