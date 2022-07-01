Community Resource Fair Offers Resources and Information

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A Community Resource Fair was hosted by the Hope and Justice Project on Thursday, June 30th.

Over 20 agencies were on hand to provide information and resources with the public regarding the various services they provide, and how their services may be of use to survivors of violence or abuse.

“It builds relationships, building relationships with the people that we provide services to as well as collaborating with all of these agencies. All these agencies here today we have collaborated in some way or other to help survivors of domestic violence or abuse as well as they needing our services for the same thing” - Tammy Albert – Director of Prevention, Education and Training, Hope and Justice Project

For more information regarding the services provided by the Hope and Justice Project, please visit https://www.hopeandjusticeproject.org/

