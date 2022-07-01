Advertisement

Girl loses leg after shark bite on Florida beach, officials say

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a girl suffered serious injuries when a shark attacked her at Keaton Beach Thursday afternoon. (Source: WCTV)
By WCTV Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – A girl suffered serious injuries and lost her leg after she was bitten by a shark at a northern Florida beach Thursday afternoon.

The girl was injured at Keaton Beach, which is about 75 miles southeast of Tallahassee.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, one of the girl’s family members jumped in the water and beat the shark off her until she was free.

The girl was flown to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, where she underwent emergency surgery to amputate her leg.

Deputies said the girl was scalloping with her family in water about 5 feet deep when the shark bit her. Officials estimate the shark was about 9 feet long, but they did not say what species of shark it was.

The sheriff’s office did not release details about the girl’s age or identity, but she is expected to survive.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colton Marley and his friends from Pennsylvania traveled 13 hours to Clear Lake, Iowa, to...
Teens drive 13 hours to redeem McDonald’s coupon
New Versant Rates
New Rates For Versant Customers Effective July 1st
Route 1 Cyr Plantation 28 June Update
Route 1 In Cyr Plantation Expected to Reopen Evening of July 1st
County Ag Report: Field Days
County AG Report: Southern Aroostook Field Days
Leon Braveboy played for Grenada against the US National Team.
UMFK soccer player Leon Braveboy plays against the US National Team

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court
An attack on an apartment building killed and wounded dozens near Odesa on Friday.
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa region
Solar Recycling Part 1
A Closer Look: Solar Recycling - Part 1
Police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video.
Dog dead after man caught on camera poisoning animals, police say