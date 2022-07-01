Advertisement

Relatively Quiet Tonight, with Rain and Storms into Friday PM!

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

Getting through the late morning and afternoon today, we saw nice and pleasant conditions under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Increasing clouds tonight, bring in scattered showers during the early AM - as well as additional rounds of rain and storms for late tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Make sure to stay sky- and weather-aware during the day tomorrow, as a few storms are likely to be on the stronger side - with heavier downpours, stronger wind gusts, and frequent lightning. The storm potential extends until midnight tomorrow night, before quieter conditions carry us into the weekend.

There is a chance for a lingering shower or storm into Saturday. Although, the greatest storm risk for the first half of the weekend looks be centered Downstate and Downeast. Then, we’re expecting a sunny and pleasant day regionwide for Sunday, with an isolated shower risk headed into the July 4th holiday.

For the latest details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

