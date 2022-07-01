Shower and Thunderstorm Threat Later This Evening After Peaks of Sunshine Today

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. We have a messy weather day in store with some rain showers this morning, sunshine during the middle of the day, with more showers and thunderstorms expected late this afternoon into this evening. This is all thanks to an approaching warm and cold front to the region, which has already brought the shower activity to much of the region this morning. Once this clears the region later on tonight, we’ll begin to clear back out in time for tomorrow. At this point things look to be slowing down in the atmosphere, meaning that the low pressure and associated moisture will linger just to our south and east, resulting in unsettled weather for southern spots during the first part of the morning, with northern and western spots seeing more sunshine throughout the day.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The next several hours shows the shower activity coming to an end and skies clearing out. This will lead to sunshine through the middle of the day and heading into the afternoon. Clouds will move back into the region heading late afternoon and into the evening hours. This will lead to some bubble up showers during the early evening, with a more well defined line of showers and storms expected late evening heading into the overnight hours. High temperatures today likely climb up into the lower to mid 80s for most spots. Upper 80s are possible for far southern spots, but will ultimately depend on the amount of sunshine we see throughout the day.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. I’ll be back this evening with more updates on the showers and storms. Have a great weekend!

Happy Canada Day! (WAGM-TV)

