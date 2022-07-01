Advertisement

Showers and Storms End Tonight, Rain Showers Saturday Morning Lead to Cooler Temperatures and Lower Humidity for Sunday

Weather on the Web 7-01-22 PM
By Rob Koenig
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We’ve seen a decent day outside with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. This has added to the instability in the atmosphere and will eventually lead to more showers and thunderstorms heading into this evening. We have a cold front back off to our west that will slowly make its way through the region during the day tomorrow, meaning that relief from the humidity doesn’t look likely until tomorrow evening. The second half of the weekend looks nicer with more sunshine and cooler temperatures as drier air works into the region. The computer models have been going back and forth about the fourth of July, but seem to be trending in the drier direction now.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup

Hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows the shower and thunderstorm chances continuing into bubble up throughout the evening hours. The best chance for severe weather with these showers and storms will be over southern Aroostook as that’s were we currently have the most instability. Any strong to severe storms have the best chance of producing some gusty winds, however the potential for hail and flooding with these cells looks to be on the low side at this time. The rest of the overnight looks quiet with skies clearing out shortly after the showers and thunderstorms come to an end. That is short-lived as we’ll have more clouds begin to move back into the region during the early morning hours tomorrow, leading to more chances for showers during the day. Low temperatures tonight fall back into the lower 60s thanks to the humidity and muggy air in place. Fog will likely develop in some of the lower lying valleys heading into tomorrow morning thanks to the air temperatures falling back very close to the dew point temperatures. Southwesterly winds will still be present through the overnight hours, keeping the muggy air in place. Hour by hour tomorrow morning shows us starting off with cloud cover for most. Chances for showers and storms begin over eastern spots during the mid morning hours, and continue to fill in over eastern spots heading late morning and into the early afternoon. It’s during this time that clouds begin to break apart over western spots and skies begin to clear out. This will be the trend from west to east heading throughout the afternoon and into the evening, as drier air works into the region behind the cold front that passes through.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures

For the latest look at the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

