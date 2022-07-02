Demolition Derby Brings Back Heart-Pounding Excitement in 2022

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) -The 2022 Houlton Agricultural Fair is back and starts Tomorrow for the July 4th Weekend. Over the weekend there will be a few exciting sporting events happening, including the infamous demolition derby.

Chris Putnam is ready and looking forward to being the announcer for the 2022 Demolition Derby again on Sunday July 3rd at 3pm. The Derby consists of two classes, large and compact. This year, any Minivans will be put into the compact class. When talking about what is an underrated part of the derby, Putnam had this to say.

Chris Putnam: " I think that the underrated part of the derby would probably be all the work that goes on out back in the pits after they smashed them up. They have another opportunity to come back and go out again. Not only do they get a chance to be in the finals and actually still win a prize but they get a chance to do a consolation round as well. They do a lot of work out back, Smash, hammer, cut, saw, and weld to get themselves back out onto the track to be able to demolish again”.

So who is the one to watch out for when action starts

Chris Putnam: " Smokin joe is always the guy to watch out for. Smokin joe is hard to beat and he comes to win and he’s been doing it since the beginning. I’m not sure how old he is, I think its probably, he’s kind of mythical, but he’s been there since the very very beginning. Of course, he may have been 16 years of age when he started doing the demolition derby. but, he has been there forever and ever and ever and he’s always the favorite to win”

And Putnam says it would be an understatement to say this event means a lot to the community

Chris Putnam: " It means a lot to a awful lot of people, there are folks that come, we get literally thousands of people in the small community of 6,000 people, we get that many people plus that come to the demolition derby and they come from communities all over the east coast really. and they can come back and relive some of their childhood and some of the great things that used to happen in the demolition derby and all the heroes from that time and all the new heroes that are up and coming today”.

All in all it looks to be another exciting Day for Derby fans at the fair.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource Sports.

