Marine Corps veteran launches nonprofit to help other veterans

A California veteran launches The Pacific Patriot Foundation to help veterans. (SOURCE: KOVR)
By Marlee Ginter
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) – As the nation celebrates Independence Day, a California veteran wants to remind Americans of the men and women who fight for our freedom.

Marine Corps veteran Brandon Murphy is bringing attention to the crises facing veterans once they return to civilian life, including high rates of suicide and homelessness.

“We’re sick of the number 22,” he said. “We’re sick of hearing that’s the number of veterans committing suicide every day. We’re sick of our brothers and sisters coming back in pieces. I mean, it’s daunting.”

That’s why he’s taking his new business even further.

Murphy just started up an insurance agency in Roseville with two friends, one who’s also a veteran.

A portion of their profits will help launch The Pacific Patriot Foundation, a non-profit helping veterans in need.

“So, we’re going to have a whole team dedicated to doing outreach to those people,” Murphy said. “Calling out, seeing exactly the resources they need and delivering those.”

According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, 13% of the homeless population are veterans.

Roughly 40,000 veterans are on the streets on any given night, which is actually a considerable improvement over the last decade.

Murphy said their work will stretch outside the U.S.

His wife also does mission work in Haiti, where she helps maintain and grow Haitian orphanages.

While the focus of the Pacific Patriot Foundation will be on veterans, it will have benefits beyond the border.

“Whether it’s at home or abroad, we have this calling to serve and we’re going to make sure we do that,” Murphy said.

Part of Murphy’s profits this week will be donated straight to veterans in the Sacramento area.

