A Beautiful Independence Day with Mostly Sunny Skies is Expected, with Scattered Showers Possible Early This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Independence Day! Stepping out the door this morning, we’re looking at a nice day with mostly sunny skies expected for much of it. As we head towards the afternoon and evening we’ll have to watch for some scattered showers making their way into the region with a weak area of energy. These showers sadly look to lineup with sunset and prime fireworks time this evening, before tapering off and leading to clearing skies heading into Tuesday morning. Tuesday appears to be another day that starts off on the nicer side with mostly sunny skies, before more clouds and showers move back into the region mid to late afternoon, and stick with us through the evening.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout today shows plenty of sunshine expected throughout the morning hours. It’s not until the late afternoon hours that we could begin to see some clouds approach from the west. This will lead to scattered shower chances heading throughout the evening, before that activity eventually tapers off by midnight. This will allow for skies to clear out heading into early tomorrow morning, leading to a mostly sunny start to the day tomorrow. High temperatures today climb up into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be out of the west throughout the day, and will be gusty at times, resulting in a cooler feel to the air throughout the day and into the evening hours. Once skies clear back out overnight tonight, it allows temperatures to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s once again. Westerly winds will still be a bit gusty throughout the overnight, but not as gusty as what we’ll see during the day.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details, make sure to check out this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a Happy 4th!

Next 15 Hours (WAGM-TV)

