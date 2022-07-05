Advertisement

Spot Showers for Fireworks, with More Rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy 4th of July, everyone!

It was a beautiful day for the parades and festivities going on across the County today. Sunshine and pleasant conditions were in place, and it’s still a great evening out under generally quiet conditions.

A few showers have been progressing southeastward due to a weak disturbance. Overall though, the showers have been few and far between, so fireworks are still looking like a go tonight!

Tomorrow then brings returning sunshine for the morning, before additional rain moves in tomorrow afternoon and evening. Heavier rain is expected especially overnight tomorrow night into first-thing Wednesday morning. And, we’re likely to pick up between 0.50-1.00″-inch of rain over the next 48 hours.

Then, clearing Wednesday PM sees quieter conditions lasting into Thursday - before more rain and storms move in for the end of the week.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a fun-filled, spectacular evening! Happy 4th!

