Sunshine This Morning Leads to More Showers and Downpours Tonight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. High pressure remains in control of our weather for part of the day today. Expect mostly sunny skies to start this morning, before more clouds roll in during the afternoon hours. This is out ahead of our next system that looks to bring showers and downpours to the region during the overnight hours and into first thing Wednesday morning. The low pressure system looks to exit the region during the mid to late afternoon, allowing skies to clear out late afternoon and heading into the evening from west to east.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures today climb up into the lower to mid 70s during the early afternoon. With the sunshine that’s expected for the first half of the day, that does the majority of surface heating during the day. Once clouds begin to move in during the late morning and early to mid afternoon, daytime heating will stop and temperatures will level out for the rest of the afternoon. Once rain shower activity begins towards the evening hours temperatures will drop quickly heading into the overnight hours. Going hour by hour shows the clouds increasing going throughout the morning hours. By early afternoon most spots will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some of the computer models are showing the chance of seeing some scattered popup showers during the afternoon. While I can’t rule out the risk for these completely, scattered shower chances look to remain on the low side. The best chance for showers moves in once the sun goes down as a line of heavier showers and downpours looks to move over the region. Yesterday I had mentioned this system tracking further south and that the computer models kept trending north with the heavier precipitation. This morning the computer models are in agreeance that the heaver rain showers setup over the northern third of the state, leading to heavy rain at times going into tomorrow morning. The steady rain tapers to scattered shower activity by the morning commute tomorrow morning, before beginning to wrap up during the morning hours of Wednesday.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.