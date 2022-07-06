Baptist Park celebrates 90 years

MAPLETON, Maine (WAGM) - Baptist Park in Mapleton celebrated a major milestone this past Sunday. WAGM’s Isaac Potter was there for the event and has the story.

Sunday marked a big day for Baptist Park in Mapleton. The day marked 90 years of the camp’s existence. Baptist Park is a Christian Bible camp for children and families that runs during the month of July.

Annette Bartlett, President of the Baptist Park Cooperation, says “90 years ago there was a group of ministers and churches that formed the Baptist Park organization. They started their ministry actually back at Aroostook State Park, and then moved here. And the ministry has been here for over seventy years on this campground. And we have over 300 acres here.”

To celebrate 90 years, the camp had a fun filled day. With events like an Open House, a concert from the Good Ole Boys and Girls, An Evening Worship, a Bonfire with Testimonies, Fireworks, and more. Erin Ackerson has been at the camp as a camper and a camp director. She says there have been a lot of memories over the years.

Erin Ackerson, the Camp Director at Baptist Park, says “Some of my favorite memories just include running around, riding my bike, swimming in the pool every single day, but then finishing off the evening just in fellowship worshiping the Lord all together with everyone that was here.

Bartlett, who also spent time at Baptist Park as a camper, says that what makes this place special is its a safe haven.

Bartlett mentions “God has come and He has met all of our needs over the years. Whether it is finding financial resources, finding the people to teach the young people about Jesus Christ.”

Ackerson says it’s crazy that it has been over 90 years for the camp. But she says they couldn’t do it without the Lord’s faithfulness and the people.

Ackerson explains “The amount of lives that have been impacted for eternity here at Baptist Park is wonderful. To be able to look back, and to hear stories of all the lives that were changed. To watch children’s lives be changed here at Baptist Park.”

While it may be 90 years, the camp plans to help change lives for many more years to come.

Bartlett adds “It’s been very very special. It brings people close together, bringing people spiritually back closer to Christ year after year.”

