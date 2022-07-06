Busy weekend in Houlton to celebrate the Fourth

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -Many have gathered in the town of Houlton for the annual parade and Agricultural Fair to celebrate the 4th of July. Thousands of people gathered in the streets of Houlton at 10 A.M. to laugh and enjoy the parade. Cameron Clark, who rode his 10-foot unicycle in the parade, says that being a part of this parade has always been a tradition.

Cameron Clark, who Participated in Parade “The biggest thing for me in the town of Houlton and the 4th of July is this parade. I have been doing this parade for about 14 years on my unicycle, and it’s really the highlight of my day and really the highlight of the year in Houlton.”

And Clark isn’t the only one that feels that way about the Houlton parade.

Emery Nightingale, Houlton Resident, says “Just seeing everyone, and I like the tractors and stuff. And getting together.”

Trey Belyea, Hodgdon resident, adds “Probably seeing everyone who is like happy and everyone getting along. And everyone showing off all their companies and stuff that a lot of people don’t normally see in the normal day.”

Micah Nadeau, Oakfield resident, mentions “Uh watermelon, definitely.”

After the parade, many went over to enjoy the last day of the Houlton Agricultural Fair. The fair ran from July 2nd to the 4th. While there were no rides at the fair, this year there were a lot of events going on throughout the weekend like the Demolition Derby and The Mud Run. Lori Spaulding of United Bikers of Maine, says the fair was great thanks to the people working the event.

Lori Spaulding, United Bikers of Maine, says “The staff here has been really great. They have been really super, they have been really helpful. You have the security guys walking around that are just super great guys. Any questions you have they are right there to answer them, if they don’t know the answer they go and find it. So the people that are running the show here are really doing a great job.”

A day like the 4th of July, is very important to people like Tammy Goestch of Adopt-A-Block Aroostook, as everyone comes together as a nation.

Goetsch says “We need to remember the price has been paid so we can have freedom. I have a long line of military service people in my family. I have 2 sons that have served, I just believe now more than ever we need to come together and honor the price that was paid. So we can have freedom to celebrate just like we are doing today.”

Isaac Potter News Source 8.

