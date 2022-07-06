Advertisement

Dive team recovers body of man who drowned in lake on 4th of July

Madison County authorities identified a man who was recovered from Lake Caroline
Madison County authorities identified a man who was recovered from Lake Caroline(WLBT/Family)
By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Dive team members recovered the body of a 19-year-old who drowned at Lake Caroline in Mississippi on the Fourth of July.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Jelani Porter jumped off the back of a boat and never resurfaced.

Dive teams from several agencies responded to the lake that afternoon to search for Porter. The search was called off due to inclement weather Monday evening but resumed Tuesday morning, WLBT reported.

The sheriff’s office said Porter was found about 30 yards from the shore using sonar and other imaging equipment.

“Basically, we’ve got a tragic accident where this young man, unfortunately, lost his life in the line of having fun,” Sheriff Randy Tucker said.

Tucker said Porter could swim and did not know why he succumbed. It is unclear if alcohol was involved.

Copyright 2022 WLBT Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cake Fridge
Cake Fridge is a Big Hit in Caribou
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Mud RUN 2022 Houlton
Hit The Mud Running, Mud Run Makes A Splash At The Fair
Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, 24, was the most severely injured of 18 Marines caught...
Marine who lost limbs in Afghan airport bombing returns home
Ukrainian platoon commander Mariia talks to her soldiers in their position in the Donetsk...
‘Hell on earth’: Ukrainian soldiers describe eastern front

Latest News

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
While serving warrants, police in Georgia say a suspect was caught flushing nearly 50 pounds of...
Police: Man caught flushing stash had nearly 50 pounds of pot
Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June...
Jury finds man guilty in Nipsey Hussle slaying
Two-month-old Jose Ismael Gálvez is fed a bottle of formula by his mother, Yury Navas, 29, of...
US to diversify infant formula industry to avoid shortages
FILE - Seen on the screen of a device in La Habra, Calif., new iPhone 13 smartphones are...
Apple to add ‘lockdown’ safeguard on iPhones, iPads, Macs