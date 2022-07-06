Ongoing Rain Overnight into Tomorrow, Leads to Clearing Wednesday PM.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

After a quiet and sunny start to the day, increasing clouds led to isolated showers earlier on. Now, an approaching surface low is causing more widespread rain to develop. Rounds of steady to locally heavy rain are expected to last throughout the overnight, and into tomorrow morning.

Projected rain totals over the next 12 hours look to range between 0.75-1.50″-inches, with some locally higher amounts approaching 2.00″-inches due to heavier downpours. Be aware of ponding of water on the roads, as well as minor low-lying flooding especially in poor drainage spots.

Then, after mid-morning tomorrow we should begin drying out, with clearing and the return of sunshine into tomorrow afternoon and evening.

That’s all followed by a nice and pleasant day for Thursday, with additional scattered showers and storms for Friday.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

