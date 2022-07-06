Advertisement

Ongoing Rain Overnight into Tomorrow, Leads to Clearing Wednesday PM.

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

After a quiet and sunny start to the day, increasing clouds led to isolated showers earlier on. Now, an approaching surface low is causing more widespread rain to develop. Rounds of steady to locally heavy rain are expected to last throughout the overnight, and into tomorrow morning.

Projected rain totals over the next 12 hours look to range between 0.75-1.50″-inches, with some locally higher amounts approaching 2.00″-inches due to heavier downpours. Be aware of ponding of water on the roads, as well as minor low-lying flooding especially in poor drainage spots.

Then, after mid-morning tomorrow we should begin drying out, with clearing and the return of sunshine into tomorrow afternoon and evening.

That’s all followed by a nice and pleasant day for Thursday, with additional scattered showers and storms for Friday.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ukrainian platoon commander Mariia talks to her soldiers in their position in the Donetsk...
‘Hell on earth’: Ukrainian soldiers describe eastern front
Cake Fridge
Cake Fridge is a Big Hit in Caribou
Mud RUN 2022 Houlton
Hit The Mud Running, Mud Run Makes A Splash At The Fair
Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, 24, was the most severely injured of 18 Marines caught...
Marine who lost limbs in Afghan airport bombing returns home
Demolition derby
Demolition Derby Brings Back Heart-Pounding Excitement in 2022

Latest News

Weather on the Web Tuesday, July 5th PM
Hour By Hour
Sunshine This Morning Leads to More Showers and Downpours Tonight
Weather on the Web 7-5-22 AM
WEBWX0704PM
Spot Showers for Fireworks, with More Rain Tuesday and Wednesday.