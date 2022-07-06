Advertisement

Rain Showers Ending This Morning; More Sunshine Expected Late This Afternoon

By Rob Koenig
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. We’re looking at a dreary day stepping out the door this morning with rain showers and downpours currently making their way through the region. This is all associated with a low pressure system back to our west, which will be making its way east, allowing for precipitation to come to an end across the county during the early to mid afternoon. After a few scattered showers this afternoon, we’ll eventually see clearing skies this evening and heading through the overnight hours tonight. Tomorrow looks to feature plenty of sunshine throughout the day as high pressure briefly builds into the region. It’s short lived as our next system makes its way in for Friday, bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms during the late morning and into the afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour over the next several hours shows the shower activity tapering off heading throughout the mid morning hours. Based on the current radar data, I wouldn’t be surprised if this occurs a bit sooner heading through the morning. By lunch time we’ll begin to see the clouds break apart, but this could lead to some scattered popup showers and downpours once again during the afternoon before cloud cover clears out completely. This looks to happen closer to the evening hours, resulting in a clear and chilly overnight tonight. Today’s high temperatures climb up into the mid to upper 60s. I think a lot of places struggle to get close to the 70 degree mark by the afternoon with the lack of sunshine. Northerly winds throughout the day will also work to keep temperatures feeling a bit cooler as it funnels in cooler air from the north. With the clear skies expected during the overnight hours, temperatures fall back into the lower to mid 40s for most spots, as northwesterly lighten up through the overnight.

Today's High Temperatures
Today's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Have a great Wednesday!

