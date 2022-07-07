Art of Recruiting in College Sports

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Recruiting could be one of the more important and underappreciated parts of college sports. Speaking with a Couple of College coaches in the County, I learned more about the Art of Recruiting.

Dan Kane: " It’s challenging and its a lot of work, you have to be recruiting seven days a week throughout the whole year. and its very competitive, because were trying to be the best team we can and often we’re recruiting student-athletes that are being recruited by multiple schools so its very competitive, very challenging but also its fun because you get to meet a whole bunch of different people every year and create some pretty good relationships”.

Recruiting at the College Level is a full-time job, coaches need to almost be constantly recruiting and staying in touch with the athletes both during the season and in the offseason. Each coach does it in their own way.

Dan Kane: " Some of people do a lot of recruiting in person, at games; Some coaches like to talk on the telephone, some like to text, emails. With our location were always just been used to doing a lot of virtual type communications because its hard for us to get to where some of our recruits live”.

When it comes to qualities and skills of athletes, there are a lot of things to consider. For Coach Dyer, Track and Field Provides the easiest platform for recruitment.

Matt Dyer:” You can see what a performance is, its easy to see somebody’s best performances in certain events. Whereas team sports, you might have to see how they work in a team setting, facilitating others, other skills and everything really the numbers are the numbers in track and field. Then it really boils down to that, mixed with the personality, and fit of the student with your team”.

The best strategy according to both coaches when it comes to recruitment is honesty.

Dan Kane: " I think honesty’s is the best way because you want to be completely honest about where you see that player, what the school is like because when they get there you want them to be happy”.

despite everything these coaches do to persuade student athletes to choose their school, there can be challenges and frustrations with potential prospects along the way.

Matt Dyer: " Investing lots of time and then having a student choose somewhere else but that’s the case everywhere. You got to talk with lots of students and eventually find out which ones are the right fit, which ones are going to be here with us, I guess specifically. With the international recruiting that we talked about, we can spend a lot of time and have the student be excited about coming here, but then they get rejected at the embassy and then don’t get to come here despite all the pieces seemingly fitting together throughout the process”.

Though it can be hard to compete with bigger colleges, each of these colleges provide their own unique pull or charm and the coaches there are constantly looking for student athletes they believe are the right fit for their program.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

