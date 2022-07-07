A Mixture of Sunshine and Clouds Today; More Showers and Thunderstorms Expected Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. High pressure will remain in control of our weather today as it continues to push east. This will result in a few clouds making their way in during the late morning and into the afternoon. It will still be a nice day overall with temperatures expected to climb into the lower to mid 70s by the afternoon. A low pressure system back to our west before the great lakes will be quickly racing east during the overnight hours, bring a cold front through the region during the day tomorrow. This looks to bring scattered showers and thunderstorm activity to the region. The best chance for thunderstorms right now looks to be southern Aroostook for a couple different factors. Once the cold front moves out of the region during the overnight hours, skies quickly clear out leading to a wonderful weekend with plenty of sunshine.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead at the day today, temperatures are quick to rise through the morning hours with the sunshine. We’ll quickly reach the lower 70s by the afternoon with cloud cover beginning to have an impact. With more clouds around during the afternoon, temperatures will struggle to make it past the lower to mid 70s. It will still be a nice day overall with drier conditions, the cloud cover is the only damper keeping temperatures slightly cooler than average. Going through the evening and overnight hours, skies become mostly cloudy heading towards tomorrow morning. There could be some scattered showers during the overnight hours, which at this point mainly look confined to southern Aroostook. High temperatures today climb up into the lower to mid 70s through the afternoon. Westerly winds throughout the day will be on the lighter side, which will add to the wonderful feel outside during the day today. Definitely take advantage of it if you can and enjoy the nice weather. Overnight tonight, the increasing clouds work in our favor keeping temperatures on the warmer side. Lows fall back into the lower to mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies expected. As I said, there is a chance for some isolated to scattered showers, but the best chance for those looks to be over southern Aroostook. Winds shift into the south during the overnight hours, but remain on the calm side heading into tomorrow.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

