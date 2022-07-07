Advertisement

A Pleasant Thursday, Leads to More Rain & Storms Friday.

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

The heavier rounds of rain from last night into this morning have cleared out, and we’re seeing quiet conditions tonight along with a slightly cooler feel.

Thursday looks to be a nice day, under mainly sunny skies. Then Friday has more showers and storms moving in to end the work week. That’s all before we get a sun-filled and pleasant upcoming weekend.

For the latest details on the forecast, as well as a wrap-up of the rain last night, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and pleasant evening!

