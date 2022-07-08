Advertisement

Body found in creek after wedding party reports weird smell, sheriff says

The Pickens County Coroner's Office after a body was found less than a mile from where a missing man was last seen. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man’s body was found in a South Carolina creek thanks to an observant wedding party.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, people attending a wedding reception called the sheriff’s office to report an unusual smell around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies arrived and searched a large, wooded area, where they found a man’s body along a creek bed.

Officials said the body was found less than a mile from the home of Francis Alward, a missing 80-year-old man, although the body has not yet been identified.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County Ag Report: Maine Potato Blossom Festival
County AG Report: Maine Potato Blossom Festival
Barbara Brown, 85, was issued four traffic fines after her old Iowa license plate number was...
Woman ticketed when old license plate turns up 1,200 miles away
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
WEBWX0707PM
Stronger to Isolated Severe Storm Risk for Friday.
CM
Aroostook Community Matters: Presque Isle Elks

Latest News

FILE - Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Jr., speaks during a special emergency city council...
Uvalde mayor: Police didn’t get early chance to end massacre
FILE - Vince McMahon recently stepped down as WWE's CEO and chairman.
Report: Vince McMahon paid more than $12M in hush money to 4 women
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
FILE - Mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio...
Report finds ‘unnecessary’ force by agents at Rio Grande
A Colorado man is planning to join a unique club by pushing a peanut to the top of a summit in...
Colorado man to push peanut up mountain