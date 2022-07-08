First Responders, School Officials Gather to Plan Active Shooter Response

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

In the wake of recent national tragedies of mass shootings, in particular the Uvalde School shooting in Texas, Aroostook County Emergency Personnel, along with school officials and teachers have come together to plan for a day they hope never comes. Brian Bouchard has the story.

This room is full of law enforcement officers, fire fighters, paramedics, school officials and teachers from throughout Aroostook County. What brought them all together?

“I’ll give you a hint, there’s two of them and they both start with U…anybody? Okay the first one was Uvalde, lets put that out there. Some people don’t like talking about it, it’s the elephant in the room, it was a really nasty situation. The second reason, is You and Me, we’re here because we care” says Tyler Close – SOS, U.S. Border Patrol

The Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the U.S. Border Patrol has kicked off a series of planning sessions, training, and exercises to help coordinate and plan how Aroostook County emergency personnel and school officials would handle an active shooter scenario.

“Schools and first responders, we’ve been training for this kind of thing for a number of years now. Hospitals have practiced multi casualty incidents, which is essentially what this is. We just want to bring everybody together. We want the inside to know what the outside is doing during an incident. It really smooths a lot of things out should the nightmare happen, but it’s really important for everybody to understand what the other is doing.” - Darren Woods – Director, Aroostook Emergency Management Agency

Tim Doak, Superintendent of RSU 39, who is hosting the first session of this series, says this is an opportunity for schools, as well as emergency agencies to identify weak points in their response plans, coordinate and better secure county schools.

“It’s important that all the schools get together with law enforcement just to know each other. Hopefully law enforcement can visit all our county schools, do a walkthrough, do some safety plans with their local communities and then put them in place for when school starts in August. I’m pretty confident that most of our schools are safe but it’s a good reminder coming out of covid because most of what we were doing in our schools was so revolved around covid that we lost sight of some other things but safety is number one.”

“Do you think that it could ever happen here?” asks NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard

“Absolutely, of course it could, I think we would be foolish to think that it couldn’t happen here” - Shawn Gillen – Sheriff, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office

“Aroostook County has as much potential as any other part of the country and we can’t bury our head in the sand and pretend it’s not going to happen here because it very well could” - Darren Woods – Director, Aroostook Emergency Management Agency

The purpose of the first session of this active shooter response coordination is to identify the roles of various agencies and personnel, and discuss how those roles would play a part in a real world response.

“Just because you don’t have a badge, just because you don’t have a gun, doesn’t mean that you don’t have a role” - Tyler Close – SOS, U.S. Border Patrol

Woods says this training and coordination will take place over multiple years, and will incorporate multiple school districts and regional emergency personnel, ultimately culminating in hands on response training, where the plans they establish here are put to the test.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

