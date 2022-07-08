Advertisement

Stronger to Isolated Severe Storm Risk for Friday.

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

We saw really pleasant and nice conditions today with lower 70s and comfortable dew points. Although, we have some changes occurring over the next 24 hours with an approaching frontal boundary, and ahead of that, storms firing up during the middle part of the day tomorrow.

It’ll be a more active weather day in store, and we’re expecting the likelihood of stronger storms and even some potential severe weather developing - with those usual ingredients of heavier downpours, frequent lightning, stronger localized wind gusts, and even a hail threat as well.

You’ll want to make sure to stay sky- and weather-aware through the late-morning, middle part of the day, and into the afternoon/ early evening. And we’ll continue to provide updates on the active weather throughout the day tomorrow.

For the latest details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

