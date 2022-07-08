Watching the Potential for Showers and Strong Thunderstorms This Afternoon; Plenty of Sunshine This Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. Stepping out the door this morning we’re actually looking at an active weather day as a cold front approaches from the west. That’ll be bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region during the afternoon hours heading into the evening before the activity finally tapers off. Because of this, tomorrow looks to be a great day with mostly sunny skies and that continues into the second half of the weekend with another great day expected on Sunday as high pressure continues to build into the region.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Timing things out and going hour by hour we’ll see cloudy skies continue on throughout the morning hours for some, while others break out into the sunshine during the morning. It’s the sunshine that will lead to more scattered showers and thunderstorms heading towards the afternoon. One computer model shows the first round of scattered rain showers moving through during the mid-to-late morning hours. As they continued to push east heading towards the afternoon they pick up in intensity. That’s when we could see some more scattered downpours and thunderstorms pushing through the region as we head into the early to mid afternoon hours. These thunderstorms bring the potential to bring gusty winds as well as small hail to the region. You’ll definitely want to be weather aware throughout the day time today, and make sure to keep an eye to the sky to watch out for any of these thunderstorms as they make their way through. Showers and thunderstorm activity taper off through the evening hours once the sun goes down we can lose any additional energy needed to produce thunderstorms and will result in clearing skies as we head into tomorrow morning. Dew points throughout the day time today will be climbing up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. This is a taste of muggy air moving back in during the afternoon before thunderstorms roll through. However once the thunderstorms do make it through the region, winds will be shifting into the northwest. That will allow dryer air to work its way into the region as well as lower dew points. They will be falling back into the lower 40s by early tomorrow morning. High temperatures today climb up into the lower to mid 70s for a lot of spots with the sunshine. Places that are stuck under the clouds throughout much of the daytime only make it into the upper sixties and lower 70s. However I think the best places to get up into the mid-to-upper 70s will be over southern Aroostook where they have the best chance of seeing that sunshine during the daytime today.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Today's SPC Outlook (WAGM-TV)

