Storms Ending, With a Sunny & Pleasant Weekend!

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

The stronger storms and heavier downpours from earlier, rolled through during the afternoon with a few reports of small hail. Out there tonight, we are winding down and clearing out.

The cold front is continuing to push off to the south and east. And with that, we’re going to see additional clearing during the overnight tonight leading to a really nice upcoming weekend!

We’re expecting plenty of sunshine both days this weekend, and really pleasant conditions with comfortable, less humid air in place.

It’ll be a great weekend for any outdoor plans you may have, and hope everyone has the chance to get out and enjoy it!

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing upcoming weekend!

One year later of the ban of single-use plastic carry out bags in Maine
