A Mix of Sun and Clouds Today; Watching the Potential for Severe Weather Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. After a wonderful weekend with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures, we’re looking at more clouds moving into the region during the day today. This will ultimately result in scattered showers late this afternoon continuing into this evening, before a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms moves into the region for tomorrow. At this point the thunderstorm activity looks to move through the region late afternoon heading into the evening hours. The greatest threat with these storms looks to be gusty winds and small hail, however at this point the risk for both looks to be on the lower side. Once this system moves out during the overnight hours, we’ll see some improvement for Wednesday, before sunshine returns by the end of the week.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the day shows the mixture of sunshine and clouds expected throughout the day. I think there will be some isolated to scattered showers possible, especially heading towards the afternoon hours, however I think they will be few and far between. Otherwise we’ll just see a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day as winds begin to pick up out of the south. A better chance of showers moves into the region later this evening, resulting in scattered showers throughout the overnight and into tomorrow morning. High temperatures today climb up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Southwesterly winds will be picking up in intensity going throughout the day, continuing to bring the muggier air into the region. Overnight tonight low temperatures fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. This will be very similar to what we saw overnight last night into this morning, however higher dew points will ultimately lead to it feeling more humid throughout the overnight hours and into tomorrow.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going throughout the day tomorrow, we’ll be under the risk for thunderstorms as a cold front approaches the region. Because of this, the storm prediction center has issued a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather heading throughout the day tomorrow. There looks to be enough instability in place by the late afternoon and evening hours for thunderstorms rolling through to produce small hail and gusty winds. We’ll continue to monitor this risk heading throughout the day today, and have updated information first thing tomorrow morning. Hour by hour throughout the day Tuesday shows the risk for scattered showers going throughout the morning hours. By late morning most of the shower activity looks to have tapered off, leading to some clearing skies heading into the afternoon. This will provide the instability or fuel to the fire to spark of some stronger storms late afternoon into the evening hours. Current model guidance has a line of showers and storms form and move across the region during the evening hours. The activity looks to taper off once the sun goes down, as the atmosphere loses the instability from the daytime heating.

Tomorrow's SPC Outlook (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Monday!

