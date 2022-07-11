Police Encouraging People to Seek Help after Suicide Outside of Building

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - According to the Presque Isle Police Department, on July 8th at around 5:20 pm, The Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call of a suicidal man standing outside the main entrance of the police department. The man was experiencing a mental health crisis and later committed suicide with his own firearm. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The individual’s name is being withheld at this time.

If you are concerned about yourself or someone you know in crisis, please call the AMHC hotline at 1-800-244-6431. Someone is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For additional resources please see the link below

https:www.maine.gov/suicide/help/index.htm

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.