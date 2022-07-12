14 year old Michael Bruce wins Cary Classic

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - The Cary Classic Golf Tournament was held on Saturday and this year the event shows that age is immaterial to success on the course. 14 year old Michael Bruce of Fort Fairfield became the youngest winner of the tournament.

Michael Bruce:” I have been practicing a lot and I have been playing pretty well recently so I thought I might have a chance to compete.”

The Presque Isle Country Club member has been playing the sport since he was 3 years old. Bruce is no stranger to the pressure of tournaments. He competed in the National Drive Chip and Putt back in 2016. The 14 year old learned to play at Aroostook Valley Country Club and then joined Presque Isle when COVID forced the closure of the border. Bruce spends most of his days at the Country Club and is always working on his game.

Bruce:” Lots of practice. I have a lot of time to practice in my limited amount of time a lot of practice helps. I am here almost all day with my father or a lot of other people that I play with most of the day.”

Bruce also plays with some of the top golfers at the club and that has helped him improve his game

Bruce:” A lot of the time it is pretty competitive . I kind of get to know how it is playing in a tournament.”

Bruce was three under par heading into his 15th hole and ended with an even par 72. He compared his scores with some of the other top golfers and he thought he might have posted the low score of the tournament

Bruce:” I didn’t know what to think I didn’t know if I had won, I wasn’t 100 percent sure. I was pretty excited and surprised and didn’t have many words.”

The Cary Classic Champion has this advice for other junior golfers. Enter some of the tournaments and that will help you play under pressure and improve your game.

Bruce:” It’s good for experience and really fun to be there and play in them.

