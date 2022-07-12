Advertisement

Arootsakoostik Music Festival host "Concert in the Park"

By WAGM News
Jul. 12, 2022
NEW SWEDEN, Maine (WAGM) - The Arootsakoostik Music Festival presented the “Concert in the Park” event over the weekend.

Many gathered this past Saturday at Thomas Park, in New Sweden. The afternoon consisted of original Maine-based music and art, featuring several musicians including Bad Combo, Sara Trunzo, ThunderHeart Lion, and more. Rick Cyr, a local volunteer for the musical festival, said it was a lot of work putting the event together, and overall, just a great day for the community to come out and enjoy.

Cyr says “We started by parking vehicles, and I got some friends down there that are continuing that. Just seeing people that we haven’t seen in awhile, especially after a couple years of not having the Arootsakoostik festival. Seeing people come back, and knowing they are looking forward to it.”

This was the first time the music festival was held since 2019, after several years off due to COVID.

