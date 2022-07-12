Advertisement

Buffalo grocery store that was site of mass shooting to reopen this week

Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed...
Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed 10 people inside.(WKBW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The grocery store in Buffalo where 10 people died in a mass shooting on May 14 is set to reopen this week.

Tops Friendly Markets will officially reopen to the public Friday.

The reopening comes two months after an 18-year-old gunman carried out what authorities say was a racially motivated attack against Black people.

The suspect is facing numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder as a hate crime.

Thursday marks the two-month anniversary of the mass shooting. A memorial service will be held that day to remember the victims and employees affected by the tragedy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
Police Encouraging People to Seek Help after Suicide Outside of Building
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Today's High Temperatures
A Mix of Sun and Clouds Today; Watching the Potential for Severe Weather Tomorrow
Evie Evans, 8, is no longer a fan of roller coasters after her family says she was hit by a...
Girl, 8, hit by flying cell phone while riding roller coaster
One year later of the ban of single-use plastic carry out bags in Maine
One year later of the ban of single-use plastic carry out bags in Maine

Latest News

LEO Incident Info
Sheriff Explains Why Certain Information is Released Following an Incident
Thomas Byers, 40, allegedly went into the garage and made his way to the basement. He was...
Homeowner finds naked man in basement, court docs say
Senior Tax Freeze
New Law Freezes Property Taxes for Eligible Older Mainers
First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in...
Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos ‘unique’ as tacos
Washburn's Steve Doody is a fan of NASCAR and he is living a dream transporting Bubba Wallace's...
Steve Doody