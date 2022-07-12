Advertisement

Isolated to Scattered Severe Risk for Tuesday.

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

After a gorgeous weekend, quieter and warmer conditions stuck around today - with increasing clouds throughout the day.

Tonight, a few isolated showers popped up mainly for western and northern locations, associated with a warm front. While tomorrow brings additional rounds of heavier rain and stronger storms moving in, ahead of a progressing cold front.

The concern tomorrow afternoon and evening, is the risk for stronger storm cells to turn severe. And the main areas of concern are stronger, localized damaging wind gusts, as well as the hail threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has Northwestern zones under a category 2, Slight risk for scattered severe storm potential, while Central and Southeastern zones are under a category 1, Marginal risk for isolated severe storms.

Make sure to be sky- and weather-aware getting into the early afternoon hours tomorrow, and lasting through tomorrow night. And we’ll continue to provide updates on all the latest with the storms moving through our region. Hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

