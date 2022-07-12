Medical Monday - Dehydration - Part 2

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Heat can lead to dehydration, but it isn’t the only way people get dehydrated. Last week in Part 1 of a two part series on dehydration we covered the symptoms and how to stay hydrated. In This weeks Medical Monday we explore how the aging process and medical conditions can affect our fluid consumption and likeliness to become dehydrated more quickly.

“Senior population is much higher risk. Typically over the age of 60, is the general cutoff.”

Dr. Robert McFadgen, a primary care physician at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital is talking about the higher risk seniors have of dehydration. He says there are a few reasons this population is at a higher risk.

“One no matter how healthy you are, as we age, you have a higher fat to muscle ratio. Fat has less water than muscle does. And it doesn’t matter, like I said how healthy you are, that’s just part of the aging process. So because of that, the elderly population have less total body water as it is, so they have less to lose, in other words. So they’re much more likely to have symptoms, quicker and more severe than the younger population. Patients with dementia. Their drive for thirst, will will go away as dementia worsens. So their just not drinking. You know they just don’t feel that urge to do it, so that can happen at any time of the year, but definitely summer is more common”

Dr. McFadgen says, another reason the senior population is likely to face dehydration is due to other medical conditions. Some of the conditions include kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, heart disease or congestive heart failure. Another contributing factor is multiple medications. If you’re taking a diuretic or water pill you will be at a higher risk as well.

“Being out sun bathing and you’re just dropping some sweat because of the sun tanning. You can, like I said you can lose a liter in just 1 hour. So you don’t have to be extra active to get behind quickly. Especially if you have those other conditions. "

McFadgen notes if you’re taking a diuretic you can urinate 4 liters of urine a day. Making it easier to become dehydrated. It’s important to consume fluids more frequently that are rich in electrolytes. It’s also important, if you are sick or have the flu and are suffering from vomiting or diarrhea. If you’re concerned you may be dehydrated, contact your primary care physician. Korrin Patterson, NewsSource 8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.