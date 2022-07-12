New Law Freezes Property Taxes for Eligible Older Mainers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A new law will soon go into effect that is designed to help older Mainers not be taxed out of their homes. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“It has created a new Title 36 Law, which are the laws that regulate assessing. It is going to freeze taxes for folks 65 and older beginning in 2023.”

Lewis Cousins is the Tax Assessor for the City of Presque Isle. Earlier this year a bill titled “An Act to Stabilize Property Taxes for Individuals 65 Years of Age or Older who Own a Homestead for at Least 10 years” became law without the governors signature, and will take effect August 8th. The law aims to effectively freeze property taxes for those enrolled and eligible, lessening the burden for older mainers on a fixed income.

“Applicants will have to reapply each and every year. They have to be 65 years of age or older, they have to have owned the homestead property and had the homestead exemption for the previous 10 years and it is transferable, so if they’ve lived in two different places in the last 10 years but had the homestead the whole time, they will still qualify.”

Cousins wanted to clarify that this doesn’t mean everyone else’s taxes are going up because of this new law.

“The city will bill the state for any differences that we lose, so the other taxpayers won’t be picking up the tab, the city won’t be picking up the tab or anyone else, it’s all coming from state ARPA money, money that we never had before to work with”

Cousins went on to say that given the current rate of inflation, this is welcome news.

“This is a program that’s been a long time coming, it’s been needed for a long time, with the increases that we’re seeing right now, its more important now than ever. I think the benefits are going to be well received and with everything else going on in the economy, at least the taxes will be frozen for these folks, and that’s a start, that’s a huge benefit that we didn’t have before”

Cousins said don’t rush down to your city hall or town office just yet, as they are still waiting on forms from Augusta, and expect to have them by the beginning of September. Those who are eligible must enroll before the end of 2022 to see the freeze take effect on their 2023 taxes.

