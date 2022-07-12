PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Presque Isle Fly-In and Car Show was held this weekend at the Presque Isle International Airport. NewsSource 8 Reporter Isaac Potter was there to join in on all the action.

Plane, car, and tractor enthusiasts attended the Presque Isle Fly-in and Car Show, held at the Presque Isle International Airport this past Saturday. Hosted by the Northern Maine Flying club, the event draws pilots from all across the state for the day. Several gathered for the fly-in breakfast and then spent the afternoon looking at antique cars, tractors, and planes. Todd Sprague, the Northern Maine Flying club general manager says this event is all about getting the community together.

Todd Sprague, Northern Maine Flying Club General Manager, says “A lot of people know there is an airport here, they don’t realize how accessible it is. We do have our flying club that is part of our mission is to connect with the community, get people who may have been interested in aviation, a link to the aviation community here. As you can see, there are a fair amount of airplanes that have come out. It is kind of like the car community, there is people there you don’t know how to get connected and just bringing a group together like this makes it possible.”

Along with aviation planes, there were special appearances by the Maine National Guard, LifeFlight of Maine, the Air Force, and the Maine Forest Service. Chris Blackie, a Ranger Pilot with the Maine Forest Service, says it’s a good activity for families to get out and see what is going on.

Chris Blackie, Ranger Pilot for Maine Forest Service, mentions “They get a chance to see what it is we do. Keep the interest going in aviation which is critical to keep people moving into positions like this if they wanted to down in the future. And helps keep that interest going.”

Sprague says there was a lot of work put into the event, which he hopes will continue to grow in the future.

Sprague adds “This is the second fly-in that we have had with the flying club being the organizers. And so it is something that we are looking to do bigger and better next year, and continue as an annual event.”

It was a beautiful and windy day out to enjoy the day at the Presque Isle Airport. Lots of fun and action that the people, and the reporter couldn’t miss out on.

Isaac Potter News Source 8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.