Putnam settling in first week as Hodgdon’s new administrator.

SAD 70 has a familiar face back in the hallways of Hodgdon Middle-High School.

A familiar face is back at SAD 70. Tyler Putnam, a 2002 graduate from Hodgdon, is settling in his first week as the district’s new superintendent and building principal of Hodgdon Middle-High School. Back in April, Putnam was approved to be the next superintendent and principal after former principal Steven Fitzpatrick announced his retirement in March. Putnam says that he has grown up in the school system and considers Hodgdon his home.

Tyler Putnam Superintendent/Building Principal of Hodgdon Middle-High School, says “It’s one of those communities that pretty much put their arms around you, and you are one of their own forever. So knowing that is the community that I love, and getting an opportunity to come back and be a leader of the school district was a chance I couldn’t pass up. I am just extremely excited to get to work.”

This upcoming school year marks Putnam’s 16th year in education. Putnam has worked as a teacher in the Southern Maine area, along with working in the Washburn and Hodgdon school districts. He spent two years working as the Assistant’s principal at Hodgdon, and spent this past school year as the principal of Lewiston High School. Putnam says he didn’t think he would be able to take on this new position if it wasn’t for his experience at Lewiston.

Putnam explains “But coming from such a large school, I think it prepared me and gave me a lot of leadership experience in a bunch of different areas that I can now apply to in a smaller school system.”

Putnam says the last two years have been difficult for people in the school district due to COVID, and is looking to be creative and work together with the staff to support the students.

Putnam mentions “It’s not a quick fix of coming back into the classroom, coming back together for education. So I look forward to working with my colleagues, working with the staff to brainstorm on ways we can support our students that may not be the same that we had before COVID. We might have to get a little bit more creative in the educational world to meet the needs of our students.”

Putnam also mentions that he is looking to make sure the teachers have what they need to be successful.

Putnam says “The only reason I am sitting in this chair right now is because some of the really good folks of Hodgdon really helped and went out of their way to make sure I had a great education and was supported along the way. And I really want our students to have the same opportunities I received at Hodgdon.”

