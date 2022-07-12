Advertisement

Sheriff Explains Why Certain Information is Released Following an Incident

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

In the immediate aftermath of an incident involving law enforcement very little information may be available to the public.

Aroostook County Sheriff, Shawn Gillen sat down with WAGM and explained why some information, including the names of victims, is not released to the public.

“A lot of times we’re not putting out everything because the investigation is still going on, we need to make sure that some of these things don’t go public until the investigation is complete. A lot of times we don’t release names, we don’t release names of victims at all, period. But the rumor mills kick in. The biggest reason is Facebook or social media, you get the wrong information, or sometimes it’s twisted. People just take those snippets from Facebook, add their own information sometimes or just what they heard and that’s why it’s extremely important that what we put out is in sections, and sometimes you don’t get the whole story until everything is complete.”

Gillen went on to say that investigations take time and resources to ensure they get an accurate picture of what happened. The goal is to conclude a case without a reasonable doubt. Gillen says incorrect information being passed around social media can be detrimental to the investigation, and any individuals involved. In the event of an emergency, Gillen says Law Enforcement will submit releases to local media sources, or through official channels which may contain information vital to the general public.

