Storm Potential This Afternoon and Evening; Humidity Builds in Throughout the Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. The potential for severe weather has increased going throughout the overnight hours and into this morning. This is thanks to a low pressure system and cold front that’s currently sitting off to our west. This will make its way east and impact us later this afternoon, providing the spark in the atmosphere for showers and storms to fire up later this afternoon and into this evening. Right now the greatest threat with these storms appears to be gusty winds, with small hail also a potential in some of the stronger cells. The threat from these storms lasts into this evening, with the last of the showers breaking apart over western New Brunswick just after sunset. This will set us up for a better day in store for tomorrow, even though there still remains a risk of showers in the forecast for the afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The Storm Prediction Center has now increased our risk for severe weather. A good portion of the county is now under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe weather going throughout the day today. The rest of the county is under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe weather. A slight risk for severe weather means that there is a better chance of seeing short-lived isolated intense storms. A marginal risk for severe weather means that the storm chances are limited in duration or coverage and intensity. Today’s threat is mainly for damaging wind gusts associated with thunderstorms as they move through the region. We could also see some small hail in some of the cells, however the chances for hail are lower than the chances for damaging winds.

SPC Outlook Day 1 (WAGM-TV)

Timing things out hour by hour shows some scattered rain shower activity continuing through the late morning hours and into the early afternoon. This first round of showers helps to provide additional moisture to the air and furthers the instability for thunderstorms late afternoon. Going into the afternoon, as showers taper off, breaks in the clouds look likely. Any breaks in the clouds will further provide instability for showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and into the evening. A line of stronger storms looks to develop over western Aroostook late afternoon. This line looks to continue pushing east into the evening hours, providing heavier downpours and thunderstorms to the county through the evening hours. Once the sun goes down, the atmosphere loses the energy it had for these showers and storms, resulting in them quickly fizzling out between sunset and midnight. Skies begin to clear out heading into tomorrow morning, resulting in a nicer start to the day. High temperatures today look to make it into the mid 70s by this afternoon. Southerly winds will continue to be gusty throughout the afternoon, resulting in warmer and humid air settling into the region throughout the day. Low temperatures tonight fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s once again. With the humidity sticking around into tomorrow, low temperatures aren’t able to cool off as much.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Stay safe and enjoy your Tuesday!

