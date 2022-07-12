Van Buren Working to Revitalize Downtown Area

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -One town in the St. John Valley is looking to revitalize its Downtown Main street. . Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with the town manager to learn more about the work being done.

Luke Dyer - Some communities have done a great job of restoring their communities with these businesses ... to be honest with you , I’m jealous of how Mars Hill is looking. Mars Hills has made a 100% turn around in the overall aesthetic of their downtown and that’s hard work. that’s hard work done by a town manager and a council that supports that person.”

Luke Dyer, the new town manager for Van Buren, has been working hard over the past few months on projects to restore the downtown Main Street area . He has been working with the Maine Department of Transportation and Main Street Maine about their Village Partnership Initiate, which several municipalities downstate have used to revitalize their Main Street Areas.

Luke” Through the assistance of both of those programs, we just started the ground work with Maine DOT to start establishing what we are gonna call a Walkable Main Street”

The Walkable Main Street Project will not only create a more pedestrian friendly environment by creating new walking trails by the boat landing, it also seeks to attract more businesses into the empty buildings in the downtown main street area.

Luke ”We’re trying to get people to stop, stop in Van Buren, Have something for people to stop for... We really want to provide a place for people to drive through, we need to create a place for people to stop, have a restaurant for people to dine at, have other things for them to view and visit... I am a big follower of the Facebook snowmobile pages, northern Maine snowmobiling and others and i was consistently seeing people post on the page; I’m taking a tour of the county where should i go, and several messages were saying, don’t bother going to Van Buren, there’s nowhere to eat”

Van Buren is one of two communities in the County that have municipal owned utilities. This gives them more control over what they charge for electricity

Luke”We have the lowest less a penny. Businesses that rely on electricity and wastewater, like a microbrewery, big electricity user, this town is great for that, our electricity rates are half of everyone else.”

Dyer adds that another thing they hope attracts businesses to develop in Van Buren is the Tax Rate and Land Prices.

