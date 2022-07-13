Advertisement

1-year-old shot in New Orleans

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 1-year-old child was shot and critically injured Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.

Police said the child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was wounded at about 3:50 p.m., and five hours later was said by police to be in critical but stable condition.

Police said the gun was recovered at the scene, and that “all individuals involved in the incident have been detained for questioning.”

A man and a woman were seen being handcuffed and placed in a police car about an hour after the shooting.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was a random violent act.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Police
Police Encouraging People to Seek Help after Suicide Outside of Building
LEO Incident Info
Sheriff Explains Why Certain Information is Released Following an Incident
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Senior Tax Freeze
New Law Freezes Property Taxes for Eligible Older Mainers
Van Buren
Van Buren Working to Revitalize Downtown Area

Latest News

The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new report says social media...
LGBTQ harassment, slurs abound on social media, report says
FILE PHOTO: A beagle stands in a yard in this undated photo. About 4,000 dogs currently housed...
4,000 beagles to be transferred from troubled facility following federal approval
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday his legal team plans to fight a subpoena compelling him to...
EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Georgia
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday his legal team plans to fight a subpoena compelling him to...
Graham says he plans to fight Georgia subpoena
President Joe Biden made remarks on the American relationship with Israel upon his arrival in...
Biden arrives in Mideast jittery about Iran nuclear program