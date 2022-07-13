Houlton athletes will take part in Shrine Lobster Bowl

LEWISTON, Maine (WAGM) - The final high school football game of the season will be heldthis week when the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic is played in Lewiston. The game brings together the top graduating senior football players and cheerleaders for one final time. Caleb Solomon of Houlton will play on offense in the game and Amanda Thorne will be one of the cheerleaders for the East squad.

(Caleb Solomon):” Very excited it is a very good honor to be here. Very happy I was selected as a Senior representative of Houlton to come down here and put in the work with all the Seniors in the State.”

(Amanda Thorne):” I feel real excited and happy that I am there. Happy we are doing it for this cause. Helping Shriner’s Hospitals. I will be really happy.”

Thorne was a member of the Shires fall and winter cheering squad throughout High School. and Solomon was a four year member of the football team. After this game Solomon will then transition to the college game. He will be playing for Husson University in the fall. He said that the practice sessions this week will prepare him for the next level.

Solomon:” It was really good. We had three practices. A lot of team bonding and we were all chilling at the dorms after practice.”

Caleb’s father Jon is an Assistant Coach for the East Team and he agrees that this training camp will be a huge benefit for the players who are planning on competing at the next level.

(Jon Solomon):” It shows what a college practice is like. For most kids they are playing on both sides of the ball. Here you get to play on one side of the ball. Focus on that side of th ball for your plays. You are able to get a little bit faster and you can see as our practices have gone on the competitive juices even in our practices between the offense and the defense. The kids are getting after it and having a good time.”

This game is a fundraiser for Shriner’s Hospitals and each player and cheerleader is asked to raise money from their local community

Solomon:” That is number one and football is number two. This is all about the kids and raising money for the kids who can’t be out here playing. I was able to raise my money in no time. Everybody helped out and I appreciate it.”

This will be Solomon’s final time taking the field as a High School player. He said there will be mixed emotions when he takes the field

Solomon: ”It’s a little bitter sweet, but this also giving me a good opportunity to getting used to the college lifestyle that I am going to be getting used to soon. I think it is a great opportunity and I am really enjoying it.”

