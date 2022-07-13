NTSB releases Final Report of the 2019 Presque Isle plane crash landing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The National Transportation Safety Board issued a final report on the missed runway incident at the Presque Isle International Airport that happened in 2019.

Back on March 4th of that year, A 50 passenger Embraer plane was attempting to land on runway 1 at the Presque Isle International Airport in light and moderate snow when the plane landed off the runway between runway 1 and a parallel taxiway. The first officer and two of the 28 passenger sustained minor injuries. The NTSB Final Report that came out today determined the probable cause of the accident to be the flight crew’s decision to continue the descent below the decision altitude when the runway had not been positively identified.

Contributing to the accident were the first officer’s fatigue, which exacerbated his confirmation bias, and the failure of CommutAir pilots who had observed the localizer misalignment and failed to report it to the company and air traffic control prior the accident. A link to the final report will be posted on our website.

go.usa.gov/xSgsW

