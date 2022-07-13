Plenty of Sunshine This Morning, with More Clouds and an Isolated Shower This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. A cold front has made its way through the region during the overnight hours, allowing for winds to shift direction into the northwest. This will allow for high pressure back off to our west to begin to work its way into the region for the day today. While the high pressure will be close enough to provide us the sunshine, the low pressure system and cold front will still be close enough to cause isolated showers later this afternoon and into this evening. At this point it doesn’t look like everyone will see a shower, however it looks like the potential is there for these showers to develop. Shower activity quickly ends heading into the overnight hours, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. A secondary low pressure system that’s currently to our west will be making it’s way through the region during the day Thursday, bringing a better chance for scattered showers and storms.

Hour by hour shows the clear skies expected throughout the morning hours. By the early to mid afternoon, some cloud cover and isolated showers will begin to move into the region. These will continue heading into the evening hours, however not everyone will see some scattered shower activity. Shower chances quickly end going through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning, with clouds sticking around through the overnight. High temperatures today climb up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. With plenty of sunshine expected throughout the day, temperatures won’t have an issue climbing up this warm. Northwesterly winds will continue to be a bit gusty throughout the day, making it feel a bit cooler outside than what it actually is. Low temperatures tonight fall back into the lower to mid 50s. With dew points finally falling back as drier air works into the region, air temperatures are also able to cool off with the mix of clouds and clear skies.

For a more detailed look at the forecast, check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Wednesday!

