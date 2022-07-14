Maine Army National Guard Seeks New Recruits

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Many industries are having a tough time recruiting new talent, and that includes the military. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard speaks with a recruiter for the Maine National Guard and has the story.

“The thing about the Maine Army National Guard is we hold a certain standard.”

Sergeant First Class Jeremy Burnside is a recruiter for the Maine Army National Guard and says the need for citizen soldiers is at an all time high.

“I truly believe that everybody wants to be in the position to help out their communities, their state and their country. We’re helping with Covid-19 relief, Poland, helping border patrol at the southern border, we’re tasked out all over the place.”

One of the biggest challenges the Army faces in recruiting is finding qualified individuals. According to the U.S. Army Recruiting command 71% of youth do not qualify for military service, either due to obesity, drug use, physical or mental health problems, misconduct or aptitude. However, for the 29% who do qualify, there are benefits to serving.

“Most of the national guard soldiers they join to get the education benefits, the health insurance benefits, extra job skills or something along those lines to build up their resume to hit the career choice that they really want”

Another challenge faced by military recruiters is awareness, with the U.S. Army Recruiting command estimating that 50% of youth know little to nothing about military service.

“I think COVID 19 really limited us from being out there and giving our message and letting everybody know that we are still here, we have a brand new building in Presque Isle to show that we’re not going anywhere, the Maine Army National Guard, we’re here to stay, we’re here to stay in Aroostook County.”

Burnside went on to talk about the variety of jobs available with the Maine Army National Guard, and the sense of belonging that military service instills and says his door is always open to anyone interested who would like some more information.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

